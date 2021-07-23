Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $251.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Citigroup raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Sunday, April 4th.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Universal Display by 34.6% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,758 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 21.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OLED traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,562. Universal Display has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

