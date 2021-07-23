Unitrade Market Cap Hits $3.13 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last week, Unitrade has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unitrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unitrade has a market cap of $3.13 million and $348,471.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00048961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $281.74 or 0.00868951 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Unitrade Coin Profile

Unitrade (TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,455,722 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

