United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.26.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.92. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.32 and a 1 year high of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines will post -13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after acquiring an additional 51,242 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in United Airlines by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 75,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in United Airlines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.