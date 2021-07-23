Uniswap Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Uniswap has a market cap of $10.04 billion and approximately $317.76 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for $17.10 or 0.00053204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004104 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 54.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,344,240 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

