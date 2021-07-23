Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Makes New $534,000 Investment in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned 1.49% of AutoWeb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AutoWeb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in AutoWeb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,622. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 2.26. AutoWeb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.61 million. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoWeb, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

AUTO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of AutoWeb from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.