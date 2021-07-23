Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,972,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 240,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 121,647 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,940,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its position in Osprey Technology Acquisition by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,061,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SFTW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,215. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

About Osprey Technology Acquisition

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

