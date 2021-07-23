Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $5.48 Million Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 180.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,400 shares during the period. Nautilus accounts for about 1.8% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Nautilus worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Nautilus stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,633. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

