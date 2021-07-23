Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,200,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,400 shares during the quarter. Amplify Energy makes up 1.1% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 112.4% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NYSE:AMPY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,659. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.11. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $72.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.95 million. Amplify Energy had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 257.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amplify Energy Corp. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

