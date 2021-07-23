Unilever PLC to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:UL)

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.5031 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Unilever has raised its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:UL traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.00. 2,560,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,302. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88. Unilever has a twelve month low of $51.98 and a twelve month high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.47.

A number of research firms have commented on UL. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unilever stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 59.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

