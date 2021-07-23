Unify (UNIFY) Reaches Market Cap of $29,434.48

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 23rd. One Unify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unify has traded up 25.9% against the dollar. Unify has a market cap of $29,434.48 and $5,525.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.08 or 0.00367861 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000576 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003945 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unify is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has a total 8181818 UNIFY supply. “

Buying and Selling Unify

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

