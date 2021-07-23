UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading 100.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 23rd. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $75,509.02 and $15.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 100.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052987 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000266 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000695 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

