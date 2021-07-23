Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $16.00 (UGOTCHI)

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection (CURRENCY:UGOTCHI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. In the last week, Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00003235 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $16.00 worth of Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00039091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00100596 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00140515 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,287.34 or 1.00134791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Unicly Aavegotchi Astronauts Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins.

