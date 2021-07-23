Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Under Armour have increased and outperformed the industry year to date. The company has been benefiting from its robust direct-to-consumer or DTC business. This was evident in its first-quarter 2021 results, wherein DTC revenues jumped on the back of solid store and e-commerce sales. During the quarter, both top and the bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. The upbeat performance highlights the company’s improved operating model and investments that helped meet strong demand. Encouraged by the strong quarterly performance, management raised its guidance for fiscal 2021. We note that the company’s long-term growth strategy is focused on improving sales through product innovation, investments in own stores, acceleration of e-commerce capabilities and selling more inventory at full price.”

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upgraded Under Armour from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.23 on Monday. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.81, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

