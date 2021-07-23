UBS Group Reiterates “€105.00” Price Target for Vinci (EPA:DG)

UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DG. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Vinci and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

EPA DG opened at €88.41 ($104.01) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €92.62. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

