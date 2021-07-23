UBS Group AG Sells 5,818 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAMP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CalAmp by 225.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CalAmp by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CalAmp in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAMP stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.78 million, a PE ratio of -9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20. CalAmp Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $14.51.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $80.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CalAmp from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CalAmp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Pacific Rim, and internationally. The company offers telematics products, including asset tracking units, mobile telematics devices, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and routers; and advanced telematics products for the broader connected vehicle and Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

