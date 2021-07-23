UBS Group AG Sells 2,416 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

NYSE:TALO opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $920.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.47.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. The firm had revenue of $267.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. Analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TALO shares. Citigroup started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, started coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.