UBS Group AG Sells 1,066 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.50% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 37,843 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 28,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BSML opened at $25.27 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $25.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.

