UBS Group AG Acquires 3,624 Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ CFB opened at $13.67 on Friday. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $704.85 million, a PE ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 4.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB).

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.