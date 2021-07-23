UBS Group AG Acquires 2,996 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 96,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vedanta by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEDL opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.74. Vedanta Limited has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 13.42%.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

