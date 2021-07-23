UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 49,100 Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,991 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 49,100 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of Endeavour Silver worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 14,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $842.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXK. Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

