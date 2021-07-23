UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,384 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the first quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

WSBF opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $484.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.32. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,158.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

