UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,656 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.32. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRX. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

