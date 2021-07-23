UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,952 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Antares Pharma were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 5.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Antares Pharma by 18.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $4.34 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.