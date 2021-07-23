UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Invests $549,000 in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.6% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $18.36 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.74 and a 52 week high of $23.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.46 million. On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.