UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Epizyme worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Epizyme by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after buying an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Epizyme by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Epizyme by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Epizyme by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 21,175 shares during the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.32. Epizyme, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $721.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPZM shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Epizyme Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

