UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $614,000 Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Cincinnati Bell worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 18,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 112.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 32.3% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBB opened at $15.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.66 million, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 0.40. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares in the company, valued at $606,652.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

