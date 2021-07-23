Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Sold by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti accounts for approximately 5.0% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Ubiquiti worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ubiquiti by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ubiquiti stock traded up $7.80 on Friday, reaching $309.12. 141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,081. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.75 and a 52 week high of $401.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $303.90.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Ubiquiti’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

