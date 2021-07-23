U and I Group (LON:UAI) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 91.60 ($1.20). 121,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 221,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.20 ($1.18).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.76) price target on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of U and I Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, insider Richard Upton acquired 94,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £90,853.44 ($118,700.60). Also, insider Jamie Christmas acquired 20,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £19,817 ($25,891.04). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 118,664 shares of company stock worth $11,367,719.

About U and I Group (LON:UAI)

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

