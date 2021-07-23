Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. Twitter updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.57. The stock had a trading volume of 19,984,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,961,416. Twitter has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.78.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $496,497.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

