Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Empirical Capital Management LLC

Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Twitter makes up approximately 4.5% of Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Empirical Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $69.57 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.62.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.