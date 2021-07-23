Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
SSYS opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95.
Stratasys Profile
Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.
