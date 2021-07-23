Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Stratasys by 4,484.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Stratasys during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

SSYS opened at $20.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.77. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

