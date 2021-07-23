Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 31,186 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,186 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after purchasing an additional 765,625 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,508,000 after purchasing an additional 448,988 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 439,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after acquiring an additional 394,541 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.75 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.34 and a 1-year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $170,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $893,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,657,795.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,270 shares of company stock worth $2,657,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

SAIL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

