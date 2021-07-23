Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 515,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,544 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 176,892 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in GrafTech International by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 361,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 160,261 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

