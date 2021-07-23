Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 178.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $234.35 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $170.31 and a one year high of $301.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total transaction of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares in the company, valued at $24,166,615.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total transaction of $65,528.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

