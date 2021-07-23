Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $19,849,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $12.44 on Friday, reaching $335.92. 374,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,449,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.57. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $342.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 258.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.75.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total transaction of $1,640,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,336,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,337,773.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,516 shares of company stock worth $73,123,484 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.