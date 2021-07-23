Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,691,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after acquiring an additional 839,815 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,203,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other Heron Therapeutics news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $27,002.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.94. 4,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,793. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.38. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

