Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Increases Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Howard Hughes by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,470,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after buying an additional 2,552,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 35.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,280,000 after purchasing an additional 225,914 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 13.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,829 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 18.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 623,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,357,000 after purchasing an additional 97,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd lifted its stake in The Howard Hughes by 0.9% in the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 570,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

HHC stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.92. 1,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 223,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $51.82 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

