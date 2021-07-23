Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 551 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 551 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU traded up $8.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $404.52. 45,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,446. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.50. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.93.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total value of $5,270,135.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

