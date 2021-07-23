Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 4,101 Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 63,951 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Gold Fields by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 360,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 224,095 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Shares of Gold Fields stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.08. 126,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,776,261. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.72. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

