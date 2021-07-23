Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,405 Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,405 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock worth $2,536,548. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CSOD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.06. 8,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,895. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. The company had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

