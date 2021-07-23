Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 500 Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Tudor Pickering lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $108.86. 5,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,345. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.82. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.64 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.