Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,636 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 934,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 788,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,578,000 after buying an additional 201,232 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 728,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,368,000 after buying an additional 53,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,144,000 after buying an additional 45,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.06 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.31. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.65 and a 52 week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $924,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,367 shares in the company, valued at $9,369,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total value of $698,204.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,844,939.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,733 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,995 over the last 90 days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

