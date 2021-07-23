Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 3,950 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Globant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.30.

Globant stock opened at $231.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 149.39 and a beta of 1.22. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $157.03 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.08.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

