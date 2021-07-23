Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Reduces Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62,866 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.11% of Trinity Industries worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,422,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,049,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 905,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,893,000 after buying an additional 711,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,433,000 after buying an additional 376,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 696,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after buying an additional 320,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRN opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 88.30 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,212.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

