Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 221 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $3,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennox International news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total transaction of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $716,929.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.38, for a total transaction of $1,476,468.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,702 shares in the company, valued at $17,650,028.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,117 shares of company stock worth $8,207,102. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $316.05 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.82 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.44.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $930.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

LII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Lennox International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.25.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

