Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New Investment in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $454.43 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.64 and a 1 year high of $479.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $454.26.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 40.60% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

