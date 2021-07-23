Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 3,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

