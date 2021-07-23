Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,434 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,831,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.59. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $149.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.71.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

