TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Releases Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 9.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.19. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

