Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NVDA. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.50 to $187.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $176.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $195.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.64. The company has a market cap of $488.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $97.77 and a 1-year high of $208.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $288,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,045,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 331.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $400,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.15, for a total value of $67,068.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,777.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.98, for a total value of $251,684.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429 shares in the company, valued at $303,294.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,750 shares of company stock worth $50,697,225. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

